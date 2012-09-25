Recently published research from Timetric, "Group Life Insurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Hong Kong. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for group life insurance in Hong Kong. 'Group Life Insurance in Hong Kong to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Hong Kong. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Hong Kong life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for group life insurance in the life insurance industry in Hong Kong for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on number of active policies and gross written premiums for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering group life insurance in Hong Kong
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on number of active policies and gross written premiums
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
