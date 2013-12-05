Group of Musicians and Promoters Seek Funding via Indiegogo to Create Their Music Documentary "What's Going On?"

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- This project is the joint venture of a group of musicians and promoters from South Africa, England and Germany and community activists from the Cape Town townships. They have been working together for 17 years to bring amazing world music from the townships of South Africa to the attention of music lovers and the media worldwide.



They plan to document the journey of five music groups in the townships in the run up to a concert at a local community hall. The Jewel in the production will be a school choir featuring a song especially written and co-produced by Eugene Skeef. The documentary will be presented by leading local community leader Zuko Vanyaza.



With help from music lovers around the world, the team wants to show the world that music is still alive, organic and vibrant as ever. To do this, they want to team up again and bring to the story of ‘What’s Going On’ now in the townships of Cape Town. They have released a lot of music over the years but this will be the first time that they all come together to make a collaborative music video for world broadcast.



The funding budget of £5000 will be used to cover the costs of transport for the team and musicians, accommodation for the crew, and largely towards renting of the video and editing equipment and also venues.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 21, 2013 - January 05, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1g0ZPOT