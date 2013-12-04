Group of Open Knowledge Advocates from Mexico Seek Funding via Indiegogo for the Creation of "Share Center".

Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- "Share Center" is a free, open software to produce and share knowledge. It is the creation of a group of Open Knowledge advocates formed by information technologies professionals based in Mexico led by Diego Malpica. This team consists of four members. All of them have a well recognized experience working with Information technologies.



"Share Center" will provide support for performing knowledge management tasks like search, classify produce and share that will use real world concepts to help users resolve their real world problems.



Since the last two years, this team has been working on the development of their conceptual model and on the full scale working prototype of "Share Center". Now they have finished both of them and are ready for the next step to transform their full size working prototype into a complete open source solution.



For this purpose they need help to fund a full time four members team for a year. Their funding goal is to raise $160,000.00 via this campaign.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 24, 2013 - January 17, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1eR2lnD