Group of Students from Latvia Look to Launch Their New Smartphone App 'Eventula' with Funding Support via Indiegogo

Riga, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Eventula is designed for the SmartPhone users that helps people find parties and other cultural events. Users will also be able to find out what their friends are attending, and show them what they are up to. They get rewards for hosting their own events, as well as for attending their friends’ events. The app is planned to be free, although there will be a premium account option for a price.



Eventual is the brain child of three students from one of the best schools in Riga. They are purposeful, assertive, and they stand up for their ideas. The idea of Eventula came to them because they encountered problems that this app would resolve. They are confident that Eventula will simplify the search for nearest events.



The team of young developers need funding support for the development of Eventula. Since the app currently is only in the state of an idea, raised money will be used for Eventula's start-up. Their vision is an ergonomic and easy to use product, and developing a product like this is not cheap. If they get enough funding to start the development of the app, the money will go there. If not, they will spend their resources on making a better campaign and attracting investors.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1fEcvea