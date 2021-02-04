Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AXA (France), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), Aviva (United Kingdom), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), Gerber Life Insurance (United States) and AIG (United States)



What is Group Personal Accident Insurance?

Group Personal accident insurance is issued to the group of people by institution or organization. It offers coverages for expenses associated with the accidents. In case of a death of insured person, the 100% insurance is paid to the nominee. The purpose behind the insurance is to provide the financial protection against high expenses incurred due to disablement or death from accident. Moreover, it comes handy with the employers who are looking for the ways to safeguard their employees. It can be offered to employees or board of the company.



Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Application (Personal Use, Enterprise Use), Demographics (Adults, Senior Citizen), Coverages (Accidental death, Permanent total disability, Permanent partial disability, Ambulance charges, Broken bones, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance broker, Direct Response, Others)



Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Road Accidents

- Increasing Emphasis on Life and Health Insurance by Organizations



Market Trend

- Growing Demand of Group Personal Accident Insurance from Enterprise Use



Restraints

- Stringent Government Regulations



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness About the Group Personal Accident Insurance

- Potential Markets in Untapped Regions



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Group Personal Accident Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Group Personal Accident Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Group Personal Accident Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Group Personal Accident Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Group Personal Accident Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Group Personal Accident Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Group Personal Accident Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



