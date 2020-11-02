Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Group Personal Accident Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Group Personal Accident Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), AXA (France), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), Aviva (United Kingdom), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (India), Gerber Life Insurance (United States) and AIG (United States).



Group Personal accident insurance is issued to the group of people by institution or organization. It offers coverages for expenses associated with the accidents. In case of a death of insured person, the 100% insurance is paid to the nominee. The purpose behind the insurance is to provide the financial protection against high expenses incurred due to disablement or death from accident. Moreover, it comes handy with the employers who are looking for the ways to safeguard their employees. It can be offered to employees or board of the company.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Road Accidents

- Increasing Emphasis on Life and Health Insurance by Organizations



Market Trend

- Growing Demand of Group Personal Accident Insurance from Enterprise Use



Restraints

- Stringent Government Regulations



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness About the Group Personal Accident Insurance

- Potential Markets in Untapped Regions



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



The Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Personal Use, Enterprise Use), Demographics (Adults, Senior Citizen), Coverages (Accidental death, Permanent total disability, Permanent partial disability, Ambulance charges, Broken bones, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance broker, Direct Response, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Group Personal Accident Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Group Personal Accident Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Group Personal Accident Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Group Personal Accident Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Group Personal Accident Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Group Personal Accident Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Group Personal Accident Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



