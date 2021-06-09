Group Travel Insurance Market Analysis, Top Companies, Market Size, and Forecasts to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- Group travel insurance is a type of travel insurance policy that will protect a large bunch of folks, for traversing overseas on a tour at the same time. The major trends in this industry are the rapid development in new distribution models and huge technological development. Along with this enhancement in the new skills and expertise are also becoming a strategic agenda for group travel insurance. Development in sales channels such as direct channels and ecosystems.



The Group Travel Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Allianz (Germany),AIG (United States),Munich RE (Germany),Generali (Italy),Tokio Marine (Japan),Sompo (Japan),CSA Travel Protection,AXA (France),VisitorsCoverage Inc. (United States),Policybazaar (India),



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Single Trip Coverage, Multi-Trip Coverage, Others), Traveller (Individual Travel Insurance, Senior Travel Insurance, Family Travel Insurance), Sales Channels (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)



Market Trends:

Continuous Development in Technology



Market Drivers:

The rise in tourism led to various occurrences including trip cancellations, loss of luggage or any documents, medical emergencies, and many others. To ease these risks, consumers are moving for travel insurance, this drives group travel insurance.



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2020

? Base Year: 2020

? Estimated Year: 2021

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



What are the market factors that are explained in the Group Travel Insurance Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



