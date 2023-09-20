NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Group Travel Insurance Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Group Travel Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Munich RE (Germany), Generali (Italy), Tokio Marine (Japan), Sompo (Japan), CSA Travel Protection, AXA (France), VisitorsCoverage Inc. (United States), Policybazaar (India).



Scope of the Report of Group Travel Insurance

Group travel insurance is a specialized insurance policy designed to provide coverage and protection for a group of individuals traveling together for a common purpose, such as a tour group, sports team, business delegation, or educational excursion. This type of insurance is particularly beneficial when multiple people are involved in a single trip because it offers a convenient way to ensure that everyone in the group is adequately protected. Group travel insurance typically includes a range of coverage options, such as trip cancellation or interruption coverage, emergency medical coverage, baggage loss or delay coverage, and travel assistance services. By pooling the insurance needs of a group, it often results in cost savings compared to purchasing individual policies for each traveler.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Trip Coverage, Multi-Trip Coverage, Others), Traveller (Individual Travel Insurance, Senior Travel Insurance, Family Travel Insurance), Sales Channels (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)



Market Drivers:

The rise in tourism led to various occurrences including trip cancellations, loss of luggage or any documents, medical emergencies, and many others. To ease these risks, consumers are moving for travel insurance, this drives group travel insurance.



Market Trends:

Continuous Development in Technology



Opportunities:

Development in Digital Insurance

The Rise in Natural Hazard Risks

High Growth in Travel Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



