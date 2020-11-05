Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Group Travel Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Group Travel Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Group Travel Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), Munich RE (Germany), Generali (Italy), Tokio Marine (Japan), Sompo (Japan), CSA Travel Protection, AXA (France), VisitorsCoverage Inc. (United States) and Policybazaar (India).



Group travel insurance is a type of travel insurance policy that will protect a large bunch of folks, for traversing overseas on a tour at the same time. The major trends in this industry are the rapid development in new distribution models and huge technological development. Along with this enhancement in the new skills and expertise are also becoming a strategic agenda for group travel insurance. Development in sales channels such as direct channels and ecosystems.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Group Travel Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Growth Drivers

- The rise in tourism led to various occurrences including trip cancellations, loss of luggage or any documents, medical emergencies, and many others. To ease these risks, consumers are moving for travel insurance, this drives group travel insurance.



Influencing Trend

- Continuous Development in Technology



Restraints

- Slowdown on Travelling Activities Because of Coronavirus Pandemics



Opportunities

- The Rise in Natural Hazard Risks

- High Growth in Travel Industry

- Development in Digital Insurance



Challenges

- Less Awareness Towards Group Travel Insurance Policies, Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of Its Coverages, Premium Rates



The Global Group Travel Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Trip Coverage, Multi-Trip Coverage, Others), Application (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Others), Traveller (Individual Travel Insurance, Senior Travel Insurance, Family Travel Insurance), Sales Channels (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.