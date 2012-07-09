Groupcow.com Announcees New Smartphones and Cases

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Groupcow, has always been proud of being one of the first to offer accessories and case for Samsung Galaxy S3 and other smart phones. Peoplecan be sure that they are going to find Xperia cases and accessories and Xperia S cases.



There is every chance that people will get some fabulous discounts with Groupcow on accessories for New York City, NY -- Xperia Arc S, or Xperia ray ST18. Sony Xperia ion may look great and claim to be break resistance, but it still needs protection. People a fair selection of Xperia accessories at Groupcow for the choice and at some great discounts too, straight form the manufacturers.



Along with some great case, people also get some great choices in smart phones. Some examples are Sony Xperia U ST25 Unlocked GSM Phone Set, Sony Xperia ion LT28i GSM Phone, Xperia S LT26i, LG P936 Optimus True HD LTE with Clear Screen Protector Set and many more.



Working upstream, the site is able to unite the biggest force of consumers from all over the world, thus helping the consumers to generate some big savings too. This is really a dream platform for buyers.



About GroupCow

When extremely popular phones like iPhone 5, Samsung are launched, the next thing people do is to start searching high and low for accessories for their new toys. Usually, during times of high demand, these products will be sold at unreasonably high prices because of the scarcity of vendors selling it. Peoplewill usually end up paying more than reasonable prices if people want to get thenew iPhone 5 accessories before anyone.



Groupcow’s platform is different from other deals sites in that they are designed to allow consumers to group together as a big buying force to buy products directly from manufacturers at astonishing wholesale prices. Most other deal sites works with retailers at end of the supply chain to squeeze discounts from their already thin margin. This, most of the time, results in retailers cheating on quality.