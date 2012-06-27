GroupCow.com Announces New Bulk Order Service

New York , NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- GroupCow.com is the most innovated deal platform, from where you can avail the opportunity of buying the latest iPhone accessories. GroupCow.com has accepted the deal of bulk order iPhone 5 case from iphone 5 case supplier from across the country so that anyone from anywhere can get their hands on the latest designs of iphone5 cases on the lowest prices.



With the news spreading about GroupCow.com being the best shopping zone for the newest iPhone 5 accessories, the website prepares itself to get the bulk order from the different iPhone accessories’ suppliers. GroupCow.com is the one place where everyone can get the opportunity to buy the coolest iPhone accessories for prices cheaper than the market. Not only are they cheap, they are also widely accessible.



But that is still not the thing that sets them apart from other online shopping arenas – the more consumers start buying from them, the lower their price will get; contrary to the normal trade rule that prevails in the market. It is like buying from an iphone 5 accessories wholesaler, the prices are so cheap.



If you are looking forward to buying the newest iPhone later this year, then you must be anxious to locate the source of The New iphone 5 Shell to find the new case for your new phone. Look no further because GroupCow.com has officially gained the status of being the new iPhone case supplier.



About GroupCow

Groupcow.com is a unique variant of daily deal sites populating the internet. They use their innovative edge to rise above the competition. Unlike other daily deal sites, they come out with the most irresistible deals for the world at large, not just for a localize vicinity. And because their deals cater to the global market, buying volumes are huge. Their philosophy is that daily deal sites that work with local retailers or restaurants to strike deals for consumers do not make logical sense as these retailers are at the end of the supply chain and generating real savings for consumers are mere marketing rhetoric. Therefore, their business model is focused bridging manufacturers to direct consumers. Their huge consumer buying force is the reason manufacturers are willing to come on board to dish out products at amazing wholesaler’s price.



Another interesting aspect of Groupcow is that prices for items on their site are adjusted downwards in real time as the buying volume increases. This simply means that the more popular a product becomes, the lower the prices are on Groupcow.com. And to top it all, for those consumers who bought in before the next round of price reduction, they will be credited the difference. It certainly is a dream platform for buyers.