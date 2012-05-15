Grout Cleaning Service in Anthem

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Individuals that are looking for grout cleaning in Anthem or the surrounding areas, should know that the people at the family-owned and operated JCS Clean have all the right tools and the best expertise. They always have the proper solutions and experience to know what is best for their customers grout needs and that will protect their tile for the future.



Ceramic tile, granite, marble and other natural stone products have become some of the most desirable décor features in new homes and remodels. They’re often sold as the most durable surfaces for flooring and countertops. Nevertheless, everything natural usually requires special treatment and care to maintain its beauty and original splendor.



Some people recommend using nothing more than water when cleaning grout and this is not a good idea as it is not going to remove everything. The experts working with this company will take care of it for their customer..



Their marble, stone, tile and grout protection program enables individuals to easily maintain their floors and counters with peace of mind and pride. JCS Cleaning prepares new surfaces for the appropriate sealer and restores older surfaces by removing discolored sealers and dirt from grout. And they never stop until the surfaces are spotless and clean.



They apply state-of-the-art, penetrating sealers that do not alter the natural appearance, yellow, or attract soil and oil. Sealed surfaces are more sanitary, more repellent to food and drink spills, easier to maintain, and, quite simply, more attractive. Their sealers also help prolonging the life of the surfaces in their home, making their customer's feel that they are always living in a brand new house.



Every service is customized to the client’s needs, and the licensed and insured experts at JCS Clean are ready to tackle grout and restore it to its original beauty. Also, the family-owned company is extremely proud to use only cleaning products that are safe for children and pets, and remember that GREEN Cleaning is always available.



The experts at JCS Clean offer very competitive pricing, but also they guarantee that their technicians are the best in Phoenix. All of their staff are courteous, knowledgeable, and certified; that’s why they offer a 100% service guarantee, and that’s why they have so many satisfied customers. If an individual is looking for grout or tile cleaning in Anthem, JCS Clean experts are ready for them.



About JCS Clean

The family owned and operated company is committed to meeting all the needs of its customers, and it operates in Anthem, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Troon, and Vastancia. http://www.jcsclean.com



For more information, feel free to contact Dustin Jetmore via email at djetmore@me.com or by phone at 602 312 6242.