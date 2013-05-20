Grover Arnett Kentucky: F. Lee Bailey Celebrity Lawyer Seeks Maine Practice Resumption

Salyersville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Grover Arnett Law Firm has come to find out that the famed criminal lawyer, F. Lee Bailey, known for his high profile celebrity cases, seeks to resume his legal practice in the state of Maine.



Bailey, who is now 79 years old, gained fame by representing and defending various high-profile celebrities. The more notable clients include Patty Hearst the newspaper heiress, physician Sam Sheppard of whom the television series and movie The Fugitive were based, and football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson.



Bailey had been banned from practicing law in Maine and is seeking to resume practice in the state. On April 18 of this year, Justice Donald Alexander, Supreme Court justice of Maine, ruled on the case by stating that Bailey could resume practicing law in the state if he successfully pays the Federal Government $2 million worth of back taxes currently owed.



Justice Alexander explained that such a large state of indebtedness could easily mar Bailey’s “good character and fitness to practice law”. He went on to say that fulfilling ethical and financial obligations was a key element in complying with the high standards of professionalism.



Bailey was also disbarred from practicing law in Florida in 2001 for attorney misconduct that stemmed from transferring client-owned stock to his personal accounts and applying the interest incurred for his own use. Then, in 2003, Bailey was disbarred in Massachusetts as a direct result of the conviction he received in Florida. The Florida conviction resulted in the famous lawyer being ordered to repay millions of dollars that he had obtained illegally as well as spend over a month in federal prison.



Eventually, Bailey moved to Maine sometime between 2009 and 2011, was news for many attorneys like Grover Arnett Salyersville. On February of 2012, Bailey passed the Maine bar exam and had been working as a legal consultant for Dennis Dechaine who was convicted in 1988 for kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old from the town of Bowdoin. Dechaine is seeking to overturn the murder conviction and exonerate himself.



At present, the pending litigation awaits the decision by Bailey to comply with paying his outstanding tax debt.



