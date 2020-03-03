Grow Lights Market Growing Fast

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The grow lights market was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.86 % during the forecast period. Grow lights can be efficiently used to grow crops and vegetables indoors in any season. However, these crops would require artificial lighting for photosynthesis, which may not be favorable in a particular region due to extreme climatic conditions.



Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68944493



Grow Lights Market Dynamics



Growth in indoor farming practices



Indoor farming is not dependent on soil and external climatic conditions; it is a form of plant production in which plants are grown indoors by utilizing artificial light sources such as high pressure sodium lamps (HPS), metal halide, and LED, among others. This allows regular plant growth, without being much affected by environmental factors such as storms and extreme temperatures. In addition, indoor farming enables to keep away plants from insects and pests, thereby reducing the usage of harmful pesticides. Indoor farming first originated in Denmark in 1957, due to lack of sunshine for growing plants. Similarly, such factories were setup in Japan, the U.S., and the Netherlands in the later years.



However, due to the lack of suitable technology to obtain sufficient yield and excessive operating costs, indoor farms have failed to gain popularity. Earlier, indoor farms used HID lamps as the main source of lights for plants, which were high on electricity consumption and heat emission. The development of the LED technology for grow lights is now allowing growers to cultivate plants indoors while keeping the electricity consumption at a minimum level. On the other hand, fluorescent grow light is a cost-effective alternative to LED grow lights; however, their light output is suited for only some types of plants. LED grow lights are proving to be far more beneficial as their light spectrum can be adjusted to suit the plant requirements and can provide higher returns on investment over a longer term.



The need for indoor farming is expected to rise across the world, especially in the urban areas, in the near future. According to the estimates of the United Nations, nearly 80% of the world's population would be residing in cities and metropolitan regions by 2050. The land available for cultivation would not be sufficient to meet the rising demand of the urban population.



Also, as the distance between cities and farms increases, the logistics costs would drive up the prices for fresh vegetables. To counter all these effects, plants would need to be grown within the confines of the cities. LED grow light manufacturers have started working with commercial growers to setup industrial-scale indoor farms in cities. General Electric (U.S.) is providing LED lighting systems to Mirai, Inc. (Japan) for its plant factory in the Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.



Royal Philips (Netherlands) is working with growers in the Netherlands and Japan for the development of full-scale indoor plant production facilities. Looking at all these developments, indoor farms are expected to increase in number with the rise in urban population. This, in turn, would drive the market for LED grow lights.



High costs of energy-efficient and better quality grow lights



The use of grow lights is increasing with the rising awareness about their benefits. Different sources of artificial lights have been used to grow plants indoor. Earlier, HPS and electric ballasts were widely used for indoor farming, which were effective light sources but power consuming. Nowadays, LEDs are in trend; these grow lights are overcoming the drawbacks of high pressure sodium (HPS), high -intensity discharge (HID) lights, and electric ballasts.



The initial capital required for the purchase of good-quality LED grow lights is higher compared to that of conventional lighting technologies such as FL and HID. This is mainly because each LED grow light unit contains arrays of LEDs, specially designed for horticultural applications. Often, these units contain different types of LEDs with variation in watts and wavelengths to provide a broad range of light spectrum and intensity for different types of plants.



High-powered LED grow lights are available in the market for prices starting from USD 500. A high-quality, full-spectrum LED grow light can be installed as the primary light source for commercial indoor growing and can cost around USD 2,000 or more, depending on the power output and other specifications. A high-powered induction grow light also costs USD 1,300 or more, whereas high-powered plasma grow light costs around USD 3,000.



Request Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=68944493



The costs of these grow lights are higher compared to that of a 1,000 watt HPS light, which costs between USD 100 and USD 150 and provides sufficient light for photosynthesis. This significant price difference is restraining the growers to adopt energy-efficient grow light technologies such as LED, induction lighting, and plasma lighting.



However, advancements in the semiconductor technology and rising awareness about the long-term benefits of LEDs are creating a certain degree of interest in LED grow lights among the growers, especially for indoor applications. The LED grow light manufacturers have also started introducing new products with competitive pricing to encourage more number of growers to adopt this technology.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com