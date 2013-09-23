Grow Long Eyelashes the Natural Way with Xlash Eyelash Enhancer

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Every girl dreams to have thicker, healthier and longer eyelashes as it is a mark of beauty as well as style. Today, different types of artificial eyelashes are available in the market, which can be applied on the eyes by using gum. These artificial products may definitely cause serious side effects to the users’ eyes. Xlash Eyelash Enhancer is an eyelash serum which is made from a number of natural ingredients and intends to promote eyelashes growth. The valuable minerals in this serum go directly into the hair follicles and renew the hair growth process within a few weeks.



One of the customers of Xlash Eyelash Enhancer, Eve Mckinley says, “Xlash has helped me get the most beautiful and thick eyelashes I’ve ever seen, and the best thing of all; I know it’s perfectly safe and healthy to use.”



The manufacturers of Xlash eyelash growth serum suggest that all potential customers consult a doctor before trying out Xlash in order to identify whether the person has any eye problems or a medical history of allergy. A majority of customers have reviewed and commented that Xlash is the best eyelash serum they have ever used. The ingredients of this eyelash enhancer comprise 10% Folium Isatidis Extract, 3% Cacumen Platycladi Extract, 3% Nigella Sativa Extract, 2% Fructus Chebulae Extract, 2% Radix Polygoni Multiflori Preparata Extract, 1% Coral Extract and 79% Purified Water. The website xlash.net provides details about the application of this eyelash serum.



The website says, “Xlash can be used when you have inadequate eyelashes and want to have fuller eyelashes using a natural method rather than artificial means such as false eyelashes or impregnation of hair.”



Xlash Eyelash Enhancer has already become a bestseller in Europe, and now customers from the US can buy this wonderful product through the website xlash.net. Potential buyers can also save $30 on each purchase as Xlash is offered at a special price of $49 instead of $79. This eyelash serum is backed by a track of clear proven records, and hence all women can completely rely on this product in order to have long, beautiful and thick eyelashes. The time taken to achieve the desired results is said to range from 2 to 8 weeks.



To get more information about this eyelash serum, visit http://www.xlash.net



About Xlash Eyelash Enhancer

Xlash Eyelash Enhancer was developed by a top chemist from Sweden by using natural and effective ingredients. This eyelash serum improves the growth of eyelashes within a stipulated period of time. A number of clinical tests done independently have revealed that this serum is most effective for growing longer and thicker eyelashes.



Media Contact

Xlash Ltd.

Email: support@xlash.net

URL: http://www.xlash.net