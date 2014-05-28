Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers) & ACTRIMS® (Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis), www.cmsc-actrims.org, is taking place May 28-31, 2014 in the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX. The CMSC & ACTRIMS Cooperative Meeting is the only event in North America that provides health care professionals, from a wide range of disciplines and all over the world, with the latest information, treatment advancements, and research in multiple sclerosis. The Annual Meeting focuses on the comprehensive care model and covers: basic and clinical research; disease modifying treatments and new and emerging therapies; epidemiology, genetics, and epigenetics; symptomatic care, immunology and pathophysiology of multiple sclerosis; neuroimaging and biomarkers; rehabilitation; psychosocial issues; multiple sclerosis collaborative care; gender specific concerns; advocacy issues and quality of life strategies.



Highlights of the 2014 Annual Meeting include:



- Over 40 educational sessions and lectures, 30 platform presentations and a variety of poster sessions offering continuing education credit for physicians, nurses, psychologists and pharmacists.



- Eight independently supported satellite symposia offering additional continuing education credit opportunities.



- Daily lectures presented by top MS experts including Stephen D. Miller, PhD, Kottil Rammohan, MD, Patricia K. Coyle, MD, Mark S. Freedman, BSc, MSc, MD, CSPQ, FRCPC, Richard Rudick, MD, and Elliot M. Frohman, MD, PhD, FAAN.



- Unique educational opportunities including “Meet the Professor,” featuring Dr. Mark Freedman, Professor of Neurology at the University of Ottawa and on-site multiple sclerosis nurses certification exam



- In-depth discussion of important topics on multiple sclerosis and comprehensive care including “The Role of the Advanced Practice Clinician;” “Nutrition and MS;” “Complementary and Alternative Medicine:’ “Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) Update;” and “Gender Issues in MS.”



- Special Interest Group content and meetings for rehabilitation therapists, private practitioners, pharmacists, young investigators, mental health professionals, and VA healthcare professionals.



- Networking opportunities including awards ceremonies, poster sessions, platform presentations, morning exercise programs, and evening entertainment with a concert by country star, Clay Walker.



- Top exhibitors showcasing the latest in products and services for multiple sclerosis care.



For more information go to http://www.cmsc-actrims.org; #mscare14