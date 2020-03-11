Grow2getha: An All-New Mobile Dating App Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Nottingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Grow2getha is an all-new mobile dating app for self-development lovers and the people who are truly sick and tired of the short-lived and unfulfilling relationships that end awkwardly. The app primarily focuses on the personal growth of its users and enables its users to grow with each other. Moreover, the creators of this app have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



Besides being an effective platform to find love, the app will also educate its users by conducting live webinars, offering courses, suggesting books, organizing workshops and other events. Moreover, the app has been founded by Erica Hentz and Eddie Harrison, who are both experts in their respective field. Furthermore, the app is expected to emerge as a game-changer in the modern dating industry, and it is already creating a major buzz worldwide.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/eharrison-grow2getha/grow2getha-mobile-dating-app-for-self-development-lovers-0 and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this app. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 7,000, and the creators of Grow2getha are offering several great perks as a reward for the backers. In a nutshell, this one of a kind dating app is full of positive energy and personal growth, while more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Grow2getha

Grow2getha is an emerging new mobile dating app that focuses primarily on personal growth and development of its users. The app is designed for self-development lovers, who wish to grow alongside each other, and the creators of this inspiring dating app are currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter's crowdfunding platform.



Contact:



Contact Person: Eddie Harrison

Company: Grow2getha

City: Nottingham

State: Nottinghamshire

Country: United Kingdom

Phone: +447584421945

Email: eh@grow2getha.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eharrison-grow2getha/grow2getha-mobile-dating-app-for-self-development-lovers-0