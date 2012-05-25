Growers First Coffee's Honduran Roast Served to President Obama

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Coffee is a ubiquitous addiction in western culture, and the drink has burgeoned to become one of the most sophisticated and varied drinks in the world. The market for luxury coffees has also grown exponentially and Growers First Coffee bring the finest quality products to the market while improving the quality of life of their indigenous coffee growers.



Growers First Coffee affects the quality of life of indigenous farmers by working in partnership with the growers, offering education and investment into sustainable farming. The partnership has seen growers receive a vastly increased price for their coffee which in turn helps the environment and the wider community. Their products also boast a higher premium in luxury, high-end coffees that are grown at high altitude in remote locations using natural processes. Growers First Coffee believes it’s not necessarily a product to consume, but an event to experience.



This reputation for top quality goods has spread throughout the internet, and has led to an incredible uptake in sales. Recently their business was taken to the next level.



A spokesman for the company explained the extraordinary turn of events, “Dave Day, Founder of Growers First, recently received a phone call. It was from a celebrity chef friend in Orange County, California.



“Dave’s colleague was asking if he could receive some specialty high-quality organic coffee from Growers First. The request was fulfilled and the coffee was sent on its way. Dave, a master roaster himself, assumed that his celebrity friend intended to use the coffee at his 5-star restaurant.



“But today a second call came from the chef asking for another order of Honduran coffee. In the process of placing the order, the chef said, “I couldn’t tell you how I used the last order of Growers First coffee when I ordered it. But now I can.



“I prepared the breakfast for President Obama’s Orange County visit and your coffee was served to the President and his guests at the Corona Del Mar event.”The event was on Thursday, Feb 16th in Corona Del Mar for which the Golden Truffle catered the breakfast.”



As celebrity endorsements go, they don’t get much bigger than the President of the United States. The good news for everyone is, the same coffee is available to anyone who wants to drink the same coffee the President does.



The Growers partnership is not about handouts or charity but a true partnership that includes streamlined processing to improve profitability for the previously impoverished growers. As well as improving the life of local farmers Growers First Coffee provides high quality organic coffee that even the President of the United States truly enjoys, and allows coffee connoisseurs to buy coffee from their website at prices far more competitive than those of high street vendors and commercial franchises.



About Growers First Coffee

