Growguard - the Newest Plan Monitoring System Online or Through Smartphone

Amsterdam, Holland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- For all plant and “go green” enthusiast, Growguard is now made available for online sale. This product is basically a wireless plant monitoring system that could be installed in the garden. This can constantly and regularly check the plant’s needs. It can provide a quick alarm to the garden owner if the solid gets too dry and the plant needs watering. This will allow every garden enthusiast to closely keep an eye on their plants even they are away. This way the garden will be maintained properly and the plans will bloom and be more productive.



The Growguard is manufactured using the most advance and latest technology available in the industry today. This monitoring system can directly send the garden owner some warnings or notifications if something happened to the plants or if something needs to be done in the garden. Notification can be done through online or SMS notification. This is how advance this gadget is, the owner can view the garden through his computer or even through his smartphone.



This plant monitoring gadget, Growguard can be easily found through this site, http://www.growguard.net . This is the place where anyone could get this product is a very convenient and affordable price. If there are people who would like to share the greatness of this product in their blogs, they are free to do so. This is a very advantageous product so this should be shared to all people around the world.



Owners and even those who will just get Growguard have nothing to worry about. This product is very durable and could withstand long service life. Even though is it usually placed outside, this rarely get damaged. This is very durable because this product undergone extreme and stringent quality control before it is release in the market.



The manufacturer of this product is http://www.cloudsensor.us , a well known company in Europe. People who will buy this product will be totally satisfied and happy with the outcome of their gardens. The owner of this gadget can surely rely on this product in keeping his garden healthy and green!



Try Growguard and experience the benefits that it can give to you and to your garden. Getting this plant monitoring gadget can be easily done through this site http://www.growguard.net



Company: CloudSensor, The Netherlands (Europe)

Address: Netherlands, Europe

Email: info@growguard.net

Site: http://www.growguard.net/