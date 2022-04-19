Growing Automotive Sales Are Expected to Boost the Italian Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- The report "Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market by Type (Natural Rubber, NBR/PVC, EPDM, CR), Function (Thermal, Acoustic), End-use Industry (HVAC, Automotive & Transportation), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" The market size of flexible elastomeric foam is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2018 to USD 2.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.72%during the forecast period. The market is driven by a wide range of function types, namely, thermal and acoustic insulation service providers for different applications such as air-conditioning, industrial piping, solar piping, and construction walls and automotive. In addition, the increasing number of residential and non-residential constructions globally is also expected to drive the use of flexible elastomeric foam in the thermal and acoustic insulation type.



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76532522



Browse 109 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 133 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market by Type (Natural Rubber, NBR/PVC, EPDM, CR), Function (Thermal, Acoustic), End-use Industry (HVAC, Automotive & Transportation), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023"



NBR/PVC is the largest and fastest-growing type segment of the flexible elastomeric foam market



The flexible elastomeric foam market has been segmented on the basis of type into natural rubber/latex and synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is further classified into NBR/PVC, EPDM, CR, and others. In 2018, the NBR/PVC type accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, due to the demand for NBR/PVC flexible elastomeric foam in the HVAC and automotive & transportation end-use industry. NBR/PVC is a closed cell material used for reducing thermal losses in HVAC systems such as chilled water installations, refrigeration, and air-conditioning. So, it is among the fastest-growing type of flexible elastomeric foam.



Rising demand from emerging economies is expected to drive the flexible elastomeric foam market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the flexible elastomeric foam market, in terms of both volume and value by 2023. APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of value. The high economic growth coupled with the mounting population is expected to boost the infrastructural sector in the region, which will increase the need for flexible elastomeric foam for HVAC applications in both commercial as well as residential sectors.