Growing Cancer Prevalence in US Driving Whole Genome Sequencing Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- RNCOS research report on “US Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing Market” says that there is robust growth in the prevalence rate of cancer in US which leads to increasing adoption of Whole Genome Sequencing. It has been predicted that a total of 1,660,290 new cancer cases and 580,350 deaths from cancer will occur in the US in 2013. This would further drive the cancer prevalence to reach approximately 22.3 Million by 2017. Apart from this, California also leads in terms of total new cases of cancer followed by other states including Florida, Texas and New York. Increasing incidences and prevalence of cancer patients in US will thereby increase the demand for acceptance of WGS throughout the country.



The US personalized cancer Genome Sequencing market is primarily classified into targeted genome sequencing and Whole-Genome Sequencing and represents the most promising sequencing market globally. According to latest report by RNCOS, “US Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing Market”, the WGS industry has evolved in US in recent times and the level and seriousness of implementation has seen drastic changes. Apart from companies, several academic medical centers are increasingly gathering data on patient genomes to advance research on cancer treatments to spur development of "precision medicine," and facilitate the prevention and treatment measures based on the individual genetic makeup.



The report, which is spread around 60 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and expected Whole Genome Sequencing Market. Besides, it facilitates the current and future Potential Whole Genome Sequencing Market. The report analyzes the competitive landscape in the market through properly analyzing the business, services and activities of the companies. It also provides the competitive benchmarking taking into account the strengths and weaknesses of each player. Overall, the report is a complete source of knowledge and statistics for the clients who want to get an in-depth understanding of the market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM453.htm



