Growing Collaborations Impelling US EMR Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- US EMR market is growing immensely on the back of rising need of integrated healthcare data in the country. Presently, the industry is going through a rapid expansion phase where several major market players are entering into strategic alliances with IT companies to enhance their technologies, to expand their market share and to gain a competitive clout over other participants. With these growing national and international collaborations, it is projected that the US EMR market would grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



As per our research report, “US EMR Market Outlook to 2017”, country’s EMR market is witnessing a significant growth owing to strong government support, “Meaningful-use” requirements and technology advancements. Rising popularity of personal medical records and patient portals are also boosting the growth in the industry. In addition, rising need of integrated healthcare system and low-cost solutions for accessing, storing, and sharing data have helped the cloud computing to gain prominence as a solution to the problem of archiving and sharing large amount of data between medical faculties.



Also, the report provides the detailed analysis of US EMR market including its segment such as EMR hardware, EMR software and EMR services. It covers the study of EMR market by end users and by applications along with its sub segments. In addition, it also provides the thorough analysis of emerging market trends and drivers that are boosting the EMR market in the country. Further, the report covers the in-depth analysis of potential growth areas along with regulatory frameworks to provide an understanding of the market dynamics.



Besides, the report offers the detailed analysis of key market players covering their businesses overview, healthcare IT products, strengths & weaknesses. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Besides, the report also provides the detailed analysis of industry restraints that helps to depict the clear picture of the US EMR market. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



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