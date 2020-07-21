Growing Concern Regarding Animal Health & Increasing Demand of Nutrient Feed to Drive the Growth of Feed Enzymes Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- The global feed enzymes market size is estimated to account for USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The market is driven primarily by the growing concern regarding animal health and the demand for an increase in the nutrient uptake of feed.



Based on type, the carbohydrase segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Carbohydrase, are preferred by most animal feed manufacturers and livestock producers to be used as an enzyme. Thus, the segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the feed enzymes market during the forecast period.



The inclusion of carbohydrase in the feed offers many advantages to the livestock. Monogastric animals are typically able to digest around 90% of available starch, but carbohydrase helps them improve this percentage. Carbohydrase enzymes are also very effective in increasing the amount of energy made available from feed ingredients.



The microorganism segment, by source, is projected to dominate the feed enzymes market during the forecast period.

The microorganism segment dominated the market during the forecast period, owing to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Microorganisms remain highly prominent and suitable hosts to produce stable and industrially important feed enzymes. Enzymes extracted from microorganisms are of great importance in the manufacturing of animal feed. Currently, molecular techniques, such as metagenomics and genomics, are used to discover microbial enzymes, which are used in the feed industry to improve feed quality.



Based on livestock, the swine segment is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period

After poultry, the swine segment dominates the feed enzymes market during the forecast period. Since swine livestock is unable to utilize all components of its diet fully, specific enzymes can be added to the feed to help break down complex carbohydrates, protein, and phytate, through carbohydrase, protease, and phytase. Carbohydrases are the most effective in the diet of starters. The main carbohydrate in the swine diet is glucose, provided by starch in corn. More than 95% of the starch in corn can be digested. However, not all carbohydrates in corn are starch. The more complex carbohydrates are called fibers and are not well-utilized by pigs. Enzymes enable the digestion of such unutilized fibers.



Feed Enzymes Market Dynamics

Driver: Provision of feed cost-efficiency

Feed production accounts for a major operational cost, which involves 50%–60% of the total cost in livestock production. Therefore, reducing feed costs per livestock remains a priority for every livestock rearer. The potential to improve the digestibility of feed depends largely on the nutritional value of the diet itself. It has been shown that feed can account for up to 90% of the variance in response to enzyme addition. By improving digestibility, the nutrient density of diets and production costs can be reduced. By considering the overall effect of enzymes on the indigestible dietary fraction, feed enzymes are used to maintain livestock performance, while reducing feed costs.



Opportunity: Innovation in phytase production processes

Through preliminary research, it is known that some fungi are able to grow in POME (palm oil mill effluent) and have the ability to produce phytase enzymes. The utilization of phytase enzymes containing feed products for monogastric and digastric livestock could increase the efficiency of nutrient uptake and livestock resistance to disease attacks. Palm oil mill effluent (POME) is one type of waste that has not been used widely in enzyme production. Some fungi that grow on POME indicate their capability of producing phytase. Most of the POME is disposed of and pollutes the environment. Besides, POME is one of the wastes that contain large concentrations of carbohydrates, proteins, nitrogen compounds, lipids, and minerals. Therefore, they also act as an excellent raw material for bioconversion by biotechnological techniques.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Feed Enzymes Market

The feed enzymes market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, DuPont, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd., and Koninklijke DSM NV. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses as well, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their feed enzymes. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.



