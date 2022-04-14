Growing Construction Industry Due to Several Government Programs to Drive the Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- The report "Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market by Vehicle Type (Water Based and Others), End Use Industry (Construction and Transportation), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" The anti-graffiti coatings market report covers both anti-graffiti coatings and anti-graffiti films market. The combined market size of anti-graffiti coatings & films is estimated at USD 72 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 87 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8%. The growing construction industry and rising demand for graffiti-resistant coatings & films from both residential and commercial construction industries are expected to drive the anti-graffiti coatings & films market.



Browse 135 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market by Vehicle Type (Water Based and Others), End Use Industry (Construction and Transportation), and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023"



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149500873



Anti-graffiti coating is estimated to be the largest type segment of the anti-graffiti coatings & films market.



Anti-graffiti coating is the largest type segment of the anti-graffiti coatings & films market. This coating is used for applications in the construction and transportation industries. It is suitable for a wide range of porous and non-porous substrates such as concrete, bricks, stone, glass, metals, and plastics. Anti-graffiti coating is also preferred because it has a longer life span and is cheaper than the anti-graffiti film.



The market in the construction end-use industry to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market in the construction industry is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising need for protective systems from the residential and commercial construction sectors for both interior and exterior substrates are expected to increase the demand for anti-graffiti coatings and films in the construction industry. Additionally, the growing construction industry is expected to drive the demand for anti-graffiti coatings & films, globally. Europe is the second-largest anti-graffiti coatings & films market due to the high demand for graffiti resistant coatings and films from countries such as Germany, France, and the UK.



North America accounts for the largest share of the anti-graffiti coatings & films market.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the anti-graffiti coatings & films market in 2018. Countries in North America such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are the most affected by graffiti vandalism, globally. Various types of laws and regulations are developed by the authorities to control graffiti vandalism. Also, the government and people in this region are aware of the preventive measure against graffiti which has increased the demand for anti-graffiti coatings & films in the region.



The leading players in the anti-graffiti coatings & films market are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), DuluxGroup (Australia), Axalta Coating Systems (US), Teknos Group (Finland), Merck Group (Germany), Rainguard (US), Wacker Chemie (Germany), 3M (US), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).