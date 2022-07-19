Growing Demand for Food & Beverages to Drive the Surfactants Market Globally

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2022 -- The surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 52.4 billion by 2025 from USD 42.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for surfactants in various applications such as home care, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, food & beverage, oilfield chemicals, agrochemicals, textiles, and elastomers & plastics is expected to fuel the growth of surfactants in the region. The market is evolving with major players playing a crucial role in the development of new and advanced products.



BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany) are the major players in this market.



BASF SE is focused on expansions and new product launches to meet the growing demand in the market. In October 2019, the company launched two new products Texapon SFA and Dehyton SFA surfactants. Texapon SFA is a very mild and innovative surfactant based on sustainable, RSPO-certified renewable resources. It is used in the manufacture of tear-free baby shampoos. Dehyton SFA is a blend of Texapon SFA and betadine. It is very gentle on the skin and can be used to make micellar thickening agents in formulas. In October 2019, the company increased its production capacity for Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) in Jinshan, China by an additional 10,000 metric tons. APGs are non-ionic surfactants and are manufactured from 100% natural and renewable feedstocks. They are used in personal care applications.



Nouryon focusses on expansions, new product launches, and agreement to meet the growing demand for surfactants. In October 2019, the company opened a new plant in Stenungsund, Sweden, to produce ethylene amines and their derivatives. The technology is based on ethylene oxide (EO). The expansion enabled Nouryon to expand its ethylene amine capacity, an important raw material in the production of surfactants. In October 2019, the company launched WITBREAK NEO, a range of sustainable demulsifiers to separate crude oil from natural gas and water. In June 2019, Nouryon launched Agrilan 1028, a surfactant for the agricultural market that helps fertilizer and crop protection products to be combined in a single mix. In April 2019, Nouryon entered into an agreement with SulNOx Group (London), a hydrocarbon fuel emulsification and additive specialist, to launch two new additives, Berol 6446 and Berol 6430, for the fuel market.



Evonik Industries AG focuses on acquisitions and expansions to strengthen its market position in the surfactants market. In March 2020, the company acquired biotechnology company Innovative Health Group based in Madrid, Spain. innoHealths technology platforms screen and combine natural ingredients and extracts to generate novel dermocosmetic products with synergistic activities. In December 2019, the company entered into a partnership with Unilever to launch a biosurfactant, Rhamnolipi. Rhamnolipid is 100% renewable and biodegradable in nature. It is also ultra-mild on the skin, which sets it apart from other surfactants. In September 2019, the company expanded its production capacity for the high-purity C13 alcohol isotridecanol (ITDA). This high purity alcohol is used in the production of surfactants. In April 2019, the company launched REWOFERM SL ONE, its first biosurfactant and Tomamine Amphoteric coupling agents.