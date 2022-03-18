Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- Browse 65 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread over 210 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market by Component, Application, & by Geography



This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Global Aseptic Pharma Processing & Packaging Equipment Market Scenario

Aseptic processing entails sterilizing and cleaning the touchable surfaces like the product, machine components, enclosure, and container prior to manufacturing.



In recent years, several prominent drugs have lost their patents, facilitating the entry of low-cost generic counterparts. Also, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of novel drugs are benefitting the global aseptic pharma processing equipment market growth. In addition, the pandemic witnessed a surging demand for several generic drugs like multivitamins, steroids, antivirals, antibiotics, etc. This further influenced raising the production capacity with the good manufacturing practices (cGMP) guidelines.



Furthermore, the increasing sales volume of drugs is attributed to the surging sales of the biopharmaceutical and generic counterparts of the branded drugs. Besides, the need for efficient aseptic processing and packaging systems due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical drugs boosts the market growth. However, the high costs and lack of skilled personnel hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation



Market by Component

- Packaging Equipment

o Inspection Machines

o Aseptic Packaging Machines

o Labeling Machines

- Processing Equipment

o Mixing Equipment

o Feeders

o Fill/Finish Equipment

o Extruders

o Mills

o Pneumatic Conveying Equipment

o Granulation Equipment

o Tablet Compression Equipment

o Drying Equipment

Market by Application

- Ophthalmic Suspensions

- Sterile Injectables

- Reconstituted Lyophilized Powders for Injection

- Aqueous-Based Aerosols for Inhalation

- Other Applications



Report Highlights

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030



Companies Profiled

- GEA GROUP

- INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA

- DUPONT

- SANISURE

- AMCOR PLC

- AUTOMATED SYSTEMS OF TACOMA LLC (AST)

- ROMMELAG

- SPX FLOW INC

- STERILINE

- GREATVIEW ASEPTIC PACKAGING CO LTD

- NICOS GROUP

- JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (JBT) CORPORATION

- BIOPHARMA GROUP

- BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY (BD)

- ROBERT BOSCH GMBH



