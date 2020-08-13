Growing Demand for High Bandwidth Is Propelling the Structured Cabling Market

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- The global structured cabling market is expected to attain $9.6 billion valuation by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030. The main factors driving the progress of the market are the growing integration of the internet of things (IoT) technology and the increasing requirement of cabling management across the world.



The lockdown announced by the governments of several countries for controlling the spread of the coronavirus infection has severely disrupted the supply chain and logistics of structured cabling. In addition to this, the COVID-19 lockdown has negatively impacted the construction industry, with a huge reduction in the funding being provided to public projects and the shutting down of construction projects and construction sites, on account of economic uncertainty and the disruption of the global supply chain. Due to this factor, the requirement of structured cabling solutions in the construction industry will decrease sharply in the near future, thereby negatively impacting the progress of the market.



The objective of this research includes;



Historical and the present size of the structured cabling market

Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market



Globally, the structured cabling market registered the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region during the past few years and this trend is predicted to continue in the future years as well. This is attributed to the rapid incorporation of structured cabling solutions by various enterprises, increasing requirement of higher bandwidth, rapid digitization, and the emergence of the IoT technology.



The prominent players operating in the structured cabling market are increasingly focusing on product launches for consolidating their position in the market. For example, CommScope Holding Company Inc. developed the RD 1322 2*2 remote PHY (physical layer) device (RPD) in July 2019. The product was launched under the company's distributed access architecture (DAA). This system would allow the cable operators to use multiple base nodes without negatively impacting the downstream and upstream speeds.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Product

Copper Cable

Fiber Cable

Copper Components

Fiber Components



Based on Wire Category

Category 6

Category 5e

Category 6A

Category 7



Based on Application

Local Area Network (LAN)

Data Center



Based on End Use

Telecommunication

Commercial

Government

Industrial



