Growing Demand for Hygiene Products to Foster Polypropylene Fiber Market Growth

Rapid development in the automotive sector across Latin America and other emerging economies has considerably driven global polypropylene fiber market share over the last few years. China produced nearly 30% of automobiles worldwide in 2018. Countries like India, Japan, and South Korea depicted high sales and production.



Polypropylene fibers are extensively used in automotive interiors such as seats, heat insulation pads, trunk carpets, and other components. The material is the lightest synthetic substitute with a density of nearly 0.9 g/cm3 and covers a larger area. The aforementioned features deem it ideal for the end-user segment and will fuel polypropylene fiber industry forecast in the developing nations.



The global baby diapers market held the largest share from Asia Pacific region owing to the booming population, change in lifestyle and rising awareness regarding hygiene in many countries. Personal care and textile product manufacturers utilize the material for tissues, hygiene products and surgical fibers. Increasing demand for hygiene products in the Asian Pacific region will foster polypropylene fiber market size over the projected period of time.



Staple form of polypropylene fiber is extensively used in the construction sector as concrete fiber for several applications like driveways, pools, slabs, floor, precast unit and many more. Staple form segment estimated to record a notable CAGR of more than 3.5% by the year 2025. This form is short in length and has a denier rate lower than continuous form. Rapid increase in the construction industry where polypropylene in concrete is used will drive the use of staple form fibers in the forthcoming years.



Hygiene products segment will offer significant growth to polypropylene fiber industry of nearly 15% by 2025, on account of the product being lightweight, soft textured and hydrophobic in nature features. Consequently, its use in nappies, sanitary towels, tampons, and other products has increasingly grown over the years.



Government initiatives concerning personal hygiene and the subsequent rise in the awareness and health consciousness among consumers will fuel the polypropylene fiber market share.



The industrial fabric segment has captured a substantial share of the polypropylene fiber industry and is expected to surpass a value of USD 4 billion by the year 2025. The product, owing to its mechanical properties like high tensile strength and high tear strength is widely used by manufacturers for an extensive array of applications like belts, seat cover, seatbacks, automotive flooring, among others.



Filtration as the end-user segment under polypropylene fiber market is anticipated to witness a growth of nearly 3.5% over the projected time period. Polypropylene fibers are suitable as filtration fabrics due to superior chemical resistant quality. The product is utilized in vacuum cleaner prefilters, liquid filters, respirator cover stocks, cartridge filters, pleated filters and air filters, and the increase in demand for these products will influence the industry outlook.



Europe polypropylene fiber market share is anticipated to record significant growth owing to consistent production of automotive and huge investments in infrastructural projects. which will drive the regional growth. The region has also witnessed increased consumption of non-woven fabrics in construction projects over the years, fueling the demand for polypropylene fibers.



