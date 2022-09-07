Growing Demand for Recovered Carbon Black (RCB) Market from Various Applications

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- The report "Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market by Application (Tire application, Non-Tire Rubber application, Plastics application, Coatings application, and Inks application), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2023" The recovered carbon black market size is estimated at USD 55 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 491 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 55.0% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing use of environmentally-friendly and sustainable products in various applications, such as a tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks, is expected to drive the recovered carbon black market.



The leading players in the recovered carbon black market are Pyrolyx (Germany), Delta-Energy Group (US), Black Bear Carbon (Netherlands), Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Sweden), Klean Industries (Canada), Radhe Group of Energy (India), Alpha Carbone (France), Bolder Industries (US), DRON Industries (Slovakia), DVA Renewable Energy JSC (Vietnam), Enrestec (Taiwan), Integrated Resource Recovery (US), and SR2O Holdings (US). The new entrants in the recovered carbon black market are Eneform (New Zealand), Doublestar Group (China), and Carbon Recovery GmBh (Austria).



Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Sweden) adopted agreement as its primary strategy to increase its geographic presence. The company, in December 2018, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EE-TDF Cleveland (US), a company involved in tire recycling. Under this agreement, the companies will construct a recycling plant with a capacity of recycling about 30 kilotons tires/year at the existing site of EE-TDF Cleveland located in Texas, US. This agreement will enable Enviro to increase its footprint in the US market. In June 2018, the company signed an MoU with Treadcraft Limited (US), a tire recycling company, for establishing a recycling plant in New York, US. This plant will have a recycling capacity of about 30 kilotons tires/year and is expected to increase the presence of Enviro in the North American Market.



Pyrolyx (Germany) adopted strategies such as expansion and joint venture to increase its production capacity and geographic presence. Pyrolyx USA, a subsidiary of Pyrolyx, started construction of a plant at Terre Haute, Indiana, US in October 2018. It is expected to be built entirely by May 2019 and is likely to be operational in June 2019. This plant will have a processing capacity of 40,000 tons of end-life-tires, annually, and will produce about 13 kilotons of recovered carbon black. In December 2016, Pyrolyx International, a subsidiary of Pyrolyx and Reklaim (US), signed a joint venture agreement for the establishment of Pyrolyx USA in the US. Under this joint venture agreement, both the companies will collaborate to establish and operate one or more production facilities for recovered carbon black in the US and Canada. Pyrolyx holds 94% share in Pyrolyx USA.



"Tire application to hold largest market share in the recovered carbon black during the forecast period."

The recovered carbon black market has been segmented into five applications: tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks. The tire application is the dominant segment of the overall recovered carbon black market. Recovered carbon black is used as a reinforcing filler in tires. It is also used to impart color to tires. Recovered carbon black is acceptable for use in several parts of tires such as inner-liners, carcasses, sidewalls, and treads, based on the specific performance requirements.



"APAC estimated to be fastest-growing market for recovered carbon black during the forecast period."

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for recovered carbon black during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for sustainable products from the growing automotive and tire industries in the region. Additionally, the increasing production of rubber products and plastics is driving the growth of the recovered carbon black market in this region. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for recovered carbon black in Asia Pacific, followed by India. North America is the second-fastest growing market for recovered carbon black. The growing governmental regulations regarding the use of environmentally-friendly products in the automotive industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the recovered carbon black market in the region.



