Growing Demand from Power Generation Industry to Drive Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2022 -- The flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems market is projected to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2021 to USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market in 2020. The Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market has shown a positive growth trend over the last few years. This market is primarily driven by factors, such as the stringent air pollution control regulations, rising environmental awareness, and coal still being the most economical source of electricity. However, high initial installation costs, high operational energy requirements, and waste disposing requirements and associated costs are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of this market.



An FGD system is a set of air pollution control equipment used to extract flue gases such as sulfur oxide, carbon dioxide, and others by chemically treating them and converting them into by-products such as gypsum, calcium sulfate, or sulfuric acid, depending on the mechanism used for extraction. FGD systems are used to remove sulfur, with efficiencies as high as 98%, if operated under optimum conditions, such as good quality sorbent and system design, among others.



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=862



Based on type, the wet FGD systems segment is projected to dominate the market through the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its early commercial deployment in 1970 and its high efficiency in terms of SO2 removal. Moreover, the by-product of typical wet FGD systems, which use limestone as a reagent, is gypsum. This can be marketed to cement and wallboard manufacturers and the fertilizer industry. However, between 2021 and 2026, the semi-dry FGD system segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than wet FGD systems, as in the same plant size, dry & semi-dry FGD systems are cheaper than wet FGD systems. Low cost is the prime reason for the adoption of dry & semi-dry FGD systems worldwide.



Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=862



Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment is projected to dominate the global FGD market through the forecast period. This segment is projected to be the fastest-growing. Coal-fired power plants are the major source of sulfur pollutants, due to the usage of high sulfur content coals in power plants. The huge base of coal-fired power plants around the globe is the primary reason for the dominance of the power generation segment over others.



The Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the major consumer of FGD systems owing to the strong base of coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing plants, and iron & steel processing plants in the region. The growing demand for FGD systems is mainly attributed to the stringent regulations in the Asia Pacific region for the treatment of flue gases. For instance, in China, it has become a mandate for plants to install FGD systems in order to effectively comply with air pollution control regulations.