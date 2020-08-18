Growing Demand of Data Centers Is Augmenting the Growth of India Structured Cabling Market

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- The Indian structured cabling market is expected to reach a value of $812.1 million by 2030, progressing at a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. The market is registering growth due to the expanding data center market and surging consumption of data in the country. In terms of product, the market is divided into fiber components, copper components, fiber cable, and copper cable.



Out of these, the copper cable division held the largest share of the Indian structured cabling market in 2019, which is due to the rising replacement of older cabling infrastructure. This is occurring for reducing the bottlenecks in the system and for getting enhanced efficiency. In addition to this, the growing demand for copper cables in the eastern region of the country is also resulting in the growth of the market.



When wire category is considered, the Indian structured cabling market is classified into category 7, category 5e, category 6A, and category 6. Among all these, the category 6 wires dominated the market in 2019 and are further expected to contribute the largest revenue share to the market in the years to come as well. The popularity of these wires is growing due to the backward compatibility of these cables with category 5, category 5, and category 5e cable systems. Moreover, these wires provide a 150 MHz higher range of frequency for increased data speed.



Within the country, the southern region dominated the Indian structured cabling market in 2019 and is further projected to account for the largest share of the market in the coming years as well. This can be ascribed to the presence of large IT hubs in cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. In addition to this, the swift adoption of structured cabling by companies, growing demand for higher bandwidth, rapid digitization, and emergence of internet of things technology are also leading to the growth of the market in this region.



The companies operating in the market are relying on product launches for increasing their share in the domain. For example, DIGISOL Systems Ltd. launched its solder-free patch panels and UTP keystones in the country in April 2018. These products provide consistent performance and high repeatability. With the help of this move, the company was successful in expanding its fiber and copper cabling solution portfolio in India.



Other major enterprises in the Indian structured cabling market include TE Connectivity Ltd., 3C3 India Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, CommScope Holding Company Inc., ABB Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Belkin International Inc., Panduit Corp, Molex LLC, Belden Inc., Reichle & De-Massari AG, Siemon Company, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., and Legrand Holding SA.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Product Type

Copper Cable

Fiber Cable

Copper Components

Fiber Components



Based on Wire Category

Category 5e

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7



Based on Application

Data Center

Local Area Network (LAN)



Based on End Use

Telecommunication

Commercial

Government

Industrial



