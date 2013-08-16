Growing Government Initiatives Propelling Saudi Arabian Healthcare Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Saudi Arabian healthcare industry is witnessing a truly astounding developments and improvements in healthcare sector, owing to the growing government support. The government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is continuously increasing its funding for healthcare sector year-on-year. Besides, the government is also issuing numerous favorable regulations to boost the growth in the industry. Driven by the above factors, Saudi Arabian healthcare industry is slated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2013-2017.



According to our latest research study, “Saudi Arabian Healthcare Outlook to 2017”, country’s healthcare industry has been witnessing significant growth due to rising population, prevalence of lifestyle and infectious diseases, longer life expectancy and improving healthcare infrastructure. The robust growth in revenue is also being driven by technological up-gradation such as growing application of e-health and m-health and recently released favorable regulations, which are boosting the growth in the industry.



In the report, the Saudi Arabian Healthcare Industry is studied thoroughly on three main grounds viz. region, Market segments and players. Moreover, different characteristics of the market have been discussed along with forecasts to provide an understanding of market dynamics. The report analyzes Saudi Arabian healthcare Industry, including the current and future market size, existing healthcare infrastructure and country’s healthcare profile. Also the study covers in-depth study of country’s pharmaceutical and medical device markets, covering their market size, growth forecast, major players and analysis of foreign trade. Additionally, it also covers healthcare insurance market and state of e-health and m-health application in healthcare sector.



Moreover, the research has also included regional analysis of Saudi Arabian Healthcare Industry, including five major cities, which deals in study of current market scenario and future market potentials of major healthcare markets. Also, the report features existing regulatory environment which is propelling the growth of country’s healthcare industry. In addition to that, our study also looks into the competitive landscape including detailed description of the major players (Hospitals and Pharmaceutical companies) in industry. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM611.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- US Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - Market Insight (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM450.htm)

- Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Forecast to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM494.htm)

- Genetic Testing Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM492.htm)

- Analysis of Coronary Stent in US (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM489.htm)

- US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM487.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.