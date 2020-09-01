Growing Implementation of Digital Marketing Strategies Driving the Growth of Marketing Automation Software Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- As stated by a report by P&S Intelligence, the global marketing automation software market is predicted to generate a revenue of $15,018.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Factors such as the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones, rising requirement for automated marketing processes, growing adoption of digitization among companies, and surging use of social media platforms are resulting in the growth of the market.



On the basis of offering the marketing automation software market is bifurcated into services and solutions, between which, the solutions bifurcation is projected to dominate the market in the near future. This is majorly because of the rising deployment of marketing automation solutions in a number of industries for obtaining real-time customer insights from a number of channels, generating maximum number of quality leads, creating personalized campaigns and managing them effectively, and various other purposes.



COVID-19 has resulted in the temporary closure of most industrial and large-scale commercial activities, which is forcing companies to rethink their business strategies. In order to cut their losses, businesses are not willing to invest much on product/service promotion, which is affecting the growth of the marketing automation software market negatively. Additionally, people are hesitant in purchasing non-essential goods, which has led to a drastic decline in the demand for several products, and marketing them would result in further losses for companies. Thus, to keep themselves afloat in these times of crisis, companies are reducing their marketing expenditure.



Some key players operating in the marketing automation software market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., Teradata Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SharpSpring Inc., Infusion Software Inc., Act-On Software Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, Digital Arbitrage Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Zoho Corporation, Acoustic L.P., and Liana Technologies Oy.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Offering



- Solutions

Cross-channel campaign management (CCCM)

Real-time interaction management (RTIM)

Lead-to-revenue management (L2RM)

Marketing resource management (MRM)

Through-channel marketing automation (TCMA)

Content marketing platform (CMP)



- Services

Professional

Managed



Based on Enterprise

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Based on Deployment

- Cloud

- On-Premises



Based on Application

- Lead Management

- Email Marketing

- Campaign Management

- Inbound Marketing

- Reporting and Analytics



Based on Industry

- Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

- Manufacturing

- Education

- Media & Entertainment

- Healthcare

- Retail & ECommerce

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



