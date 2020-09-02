Growing Incidence of Factory Deaths Augmenting Demand for Personal Protective Equipment Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is predicted to reach $112.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a 7.7% CAGR during 2020–2030.



The implementation of strict regulations and policies regarding occupational safety and health in several countries in the recent times has positively impacted the sales of personal protective equipment. Moreover, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness among people about personal safety, the demand for personal protective equipment is growing massively across the world. In many countries, the rising incidence of workplace fatalities, especially in the manufacturing sector, is rapidly becoming a major concern.



Request to view sample of this market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/covid-19-impact-analysis-ppe-industry/report-sample



In the U.S., the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has laid down several codes of federal regulations (CFR), which make it mandatory for the employers to enact stringent safety regulations in their workplaces for protecting their employees from various hazards that can cause deaths and injuries. The prominent CFRs include the usage of head protection, face and eye protection, electrical protective equipment, hand protection, and foot protection. The non-compliance of these regulations can attract huge fines and penalties.



Apart from OSHA, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) are also implementing strict workplace regulations for companies all over the countries. Besides the presence of these regulations, the rising prevalence of respiratory and communicable diseases such as bird flue and H1N1 are also boosting the requirement for personal protective equipment across the world. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the chemicals industry in several countries, on account of the increasing industrialization, is fueling the demand for personal protective tools.



The objective of this research includes;



- Major factors driving the personal protective equipment market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the personal protective equipment market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings



Apart from the U.S., the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is also observing huge sales of personal protective equipment, primarily because of the rising industrialization and the growing population levels in the regional countries such as India, Japan, and China. In the future years, the personal protective equipment market is predicted to surge sharply in Indonesia, Brazil, and Vietnam. The market is also growing explosively in several European nations such as France, Russia, the U.K., and Germany.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Radiotherapy Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/covid-19-impact-analysis-ppe-industry



Thus, it is quite clear that due to the growing enactment of stringent workplace safety regulations and policies in several countries, the rising public awareness of personal safety, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for personal protective equipment is rising at a rapid pace throughout the world.



Related Reports



Medical Gloves Market



North America dominates the global medical gloves market, mainly owing to the increasing demand for medical gloves from healthcare settings, rising incidence of COVID-19, and presence of key players in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years, as a result of the surging geriatric population and increasing demand for these gloves from the clinics, diagnostic centers, and hospitals in the region.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-gloves-market-report

Defibrillator Market



Defibrillator market is expected to generate $20,281.6 million revenue by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020–2030).



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/defibrillator-market-forecast