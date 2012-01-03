Growing List of Free Online Golf Games at TopGolfGames.com Attracting Avid Golfers and Gamers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2012 -- TopGolfGames.com, the home for the best free Internet golf games continues to attract avid golfers and gamers alike to their growing list of online games. The Website provides a variety of the best online free golf games that can be played directly in any browser.



There are literally millions of avid golf fans around the country today. Unfortunately, equipment, time, fees and inclement weather can make it difficult to enjoy the game year round. TopGolfGames.com is quickly becoming the destination Website for players and non players alike looking for everything from highly realistic 18 holes, short games and putting to golf games that stray from the ordinary to the extraordinary. “We’ve created a Website where gamers, golfers, kids and adults can find the best golf games online to bring extreme challenges or just plain fun to their computers at any time,” said the TopGolfGames.com Website founder.



Seasoned gamers who love playing the top free golf games can post their scores for everyone to see. The Website’s global scoreboard means that players can measure their skill against other enthusiasts from different parts of the world by registering for free at the site and becoming a member.



There are many games geared to players that want an online golfing game that mimics the real thing, such as “Superstar Golf.” Players can choose a golfer, grab a set of clubs, play through nine holes of golf and have fun. Realistic details bring the game to life such as the need to pay attention to wind direction, choosing the right club and realistic courses.



For the starters and new players looking for direction on which golf games to play, the TopGolfGames.com Top 10 list is posted and updated every month to help get them started in the right direction. Gamers can choose from the dozens of games like the classic “Mini Putt” to unique golf games like “Platform Golf,” “Pro Zombie Golf,” “Golphysics and beyond, “We constantly update our site with the games that are taking the online world by storm so avid golfers and gamers continue to come back for new and exciting options,” said the Website founder. For more information, please visit http://topgolfgames.com/



About TopGolfGames.com

TopGolfGames.com is a hand-picked collection of fun free-to-play online golf games. At TopGolfGames.com, golf lovers can tee off in a variety of virtual golf greens and practice their short game in putting games. All of the dozens of games can be played directly in any browser without any downloading or special equipment and the Website’s roster is frequently updated with the latest golf-based games.