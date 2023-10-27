Growing Market for Optical Transceiver in UK

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- The optical transceiver market in the UK is expected to grow because of the increasing innovations in consumer electronic products (laptops, PCs, and smartphones) and the increasing adoption of connected devices (home assistants, gaming consoles, IoT-based security systems, and smart thermostats). The growth of the markets for smartphones and tablets, as well as wearable electronics and connected devices, fuels the expansion of the optical communication and networking solutions in UK.



In addition, the technological initiatives by big telecommunication giants for the implementation of the 5G network are also driving the growth of the optical transceiver market. For instance, in June 2023, Vodafone (UK) launched 5G standalone (SA) network in UK. The fifth-generation SA network will be initially compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 smartphones. The network will be available in major locations including London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Cardiff. Such significant 5G introductions is expected to propel the optical transceiver market growth across UK.



In August 2023, Samsung (South Korea) partnered with Vodafone (UK) to deploy Open RAN across 2,500 mobile sites in Wales and the South-West of England, starting in Devon. Samsung's vRAN software and O-RAN compliant radios, including Massive MIMO radios, are integrated into the project, marking the UK's largest Open RAN rollout. This collaboration builds on their previous efforts, including the UK's first 5G Open RAN site in Bath city, in January 2022. This is regarded as a breakthrough for the South Korean firm in the European telecommunication equipment market with a diverse 5G RAN portfolio that includes mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, and private 5G networks. Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), and Huawei (China) dominate the European telecom equipment market. With the market penetration by Samsung (South Korea), the market for optical transceivers is not only expected to flourish for the UK but also the entire European region. With the increasing number of players in the market, the number of data centers and data traffic is expected to increase along with the demand for high-speed networks, thereby fueling the optical transceiver market growth in the UK.



AI is required for a fully operational and efficient 5G network. The use of 5G networks allows for the integration of machine learning and AI at the network edge. 5G allows multiple IoT devices to connect at the same time, generating a massive amount of data that must be processed using machine learning and AI. This massive data requires data centers with high speed to handle huge data packets within a limited time frame, thereby fueling the market for optical transceivers in the UK.



The optical transceiver market in the UK is also expected to grow owing to the thriving digital ecosystem using advanced and fast networking mediums with digital marketing solutions. The high demand for optical transceivers for data transmission and cloud-based services in the UK is driven by the continuing growth of data centers, telecommunication, and enterprise applications.



