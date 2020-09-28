Growing Number of Undiagnosed Patient Populaceis Propelling the Growth of GCC Diagnostic Imaging Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Diagnostic imaging as known as medical imaging is a technology which is used by the doctors and physician to detect the causes of an illness or injury and confirm a diagnosis.The GCC Diagnostic Imaging market is surging at an astronomical rate on account of increasing presence of international players by launching medical imaging platform in the countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, growing number of undiagnosed patient population and rising geriatric populace.In addition, robust technological advancement in diagnostic imaging such as deployment of AI, burgeoning prevalence chronic disease such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes and rising government funding for the development of healthcare infrastructure are projected to accentuate the growth of the market in the forecasted period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2020", the GCC Diagnostic Imaging market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2020-25. Based on Component, X-Ray grabbed is among the most commonly used diagnostic imaging tests. X-rays testing is majorly use for checking lung pathology, bone structure and diagnosing fractures, dislocation, or other bone pathology bycreating pictures of the body. However, it is also used for other things as well such as mammograms use x-rays to look for breast cancer.Moreover, various steps are taken by the government as a part of health strategy made mandatory medical fitness for residency purposes which is projected to fuel the demand for X-ray in the region. Under Dubai Health Strategy 2021, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to sort out chest X-ray scans required for mandatory medical fitness for residency purposes.



"GCC Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Diagnostic Imaging providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



UAE Acquired Significant Market Share in Diagnostic Imaging Market

UAE acquired the significant market share in the GCC Diagnostic Imaging market in 2019. This is due to surging incidence of chronic disease especially cancer, launch of medical imaging solutions for telemedicine, diagnostics and surgery and booming ageing populace in the country. Moreover, snowballing government support in terms of investments and fund to healthcare infrastructure, deployment of advance technology such as AI, AR & VR, augmented intelligence in medical imaging component such as MR, CT scan, and growing awareness among people regarding early-stage detection of diseases are expected to propel the growth of GCC Diagnostic Imaging market in the near future as revealed by the MarkNtel Advisors' research report "GCC Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the GCC Diagnostic Imaging market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By End-User(Hospitals, Diagnostic/ Imaging Centers, Others)

2. By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Others),

3. By Component (Computer Tomography, MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Nuclear Imaging, Fluoroscopy, Mammography),

4. By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait),

5. By Company (GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation etc.)



Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends of the Diagnostic Imaging industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Diagnostic Imaging industry?

5. What is the customers orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Diagnostic Imaging firms across various regions?



