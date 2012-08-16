Growing Number Of U.S. Machine Shops Nationwide Showing Support for AMSN

Billings, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Businesses in all industries often require custom-made parts and components made from various materials such as metals and plastics, and according to the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) (http://www.mfgpartners.net/small-machined-parts) the company offers more solutions for small machined parts for more industries than any other marketplace online. Earlier today the company introduced 17 additional machining, mold making and fabrication companies joining its 1,200+ strong network of machinists, steel mills, foundries, molders, metalworkers and other custom manufacturing specialists.



Richard Nielsen, spokesman for MFGpartners.net said the company is launching a campaign in Montana to help businesses in Billings, Helena, Missoula, Great Falls and other locations throughout Big Sky Country in effort to buyers of made-to-order products with suitable manufacturers in the area specializing in fabricated parts, plastic molds, castings, sheet metal works and other products at http://www.mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-works According to Nielsen the campaign is part of the nationwide grassroots movement to promote US-made goods manufactured from American raw materials certified by ARMA (American Raw Materials Association)



“AMSN continues its long time commitment to help generate jobs in the manufacturing sector by increasing the global competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers utilizing the largest US-focused custom manufacturing marketplace online today at www.MFGpartners.net,” said Nielsen. He ended with, “The American Machine Shops Network is a non-partisan group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs and pioneers dedicated to rebuilding the country's manufacturing sector and putting people back to work in every town and city across the nation.”



Companies in Montana and across the nation in need of molding, fabricated/machined parts or sheet metal parts can now submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-parts



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



