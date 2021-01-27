Growing Pains: How SuperCondensing a QuickBooks File Relieves the Trouble of an Oversized File

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- QuickBooks SuperCondense is a service that will significantly reduce the file size of a QuickBooks data file resulting in higher responsiveness and faster performance, as well as higher network stability.



When a data file exceeds 400 MB, it can cause data loss or corruption, slower processing, frequent crashes and faulty backups. Experts say that carrying data year after year simply adds to overall file size while inactive classes, accounts, just add to the bulk.



Needless to say, performance decreases as the size of the company file increases. Though there are no actual limits on the size of your company data file, performance can be hampered if the network is not capable of handling large data files.



"When you find that you are nearing the recommended limit of years in your data file, a new company file can be created and lists from the previous file can be carried over," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Intuit says that a Pro or Premiere file should not exceed 150Mb and an Enterprise file, 1GB. E-Tech's SuperCondense service expels old data whereby the size of the file is decreased by as much as 80 percent. "The SuperCondense feature is an advanced version of the Condense feature in QuickBooks and has proven to have far more extensive results with both document size and the QuickBooks' pace," Rocha said.



It also calls for inactive customers, vendors, items to stay under the 14,500 limit for Pro or Premier and can convert large files to QuickBooks Online. Upgrading to newer versions of QuickBooks also tends to be faster and easier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks SuperCondense Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



