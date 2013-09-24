Growing Potential for Solar Energy Market in India

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Among the renewable energy sources, solar energy is one of the best sources and India has a lot of potential for solar power generation. The country is looking to position itself as one of the world’s major solar power producer in the coming years. This has led to large scale deployments of solar projects and products across the country. Besides that, increasing government initiatives in field of solar power park and advent of new technologies are adding fuel in the ever growing popularity of solar power in India. Moreover, in future, the cumulative installed capacity of solar power is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 31.5% during 2012-2016.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Indian Solar Power Industry Outlook to 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 140 pages covers all the key aspects which clarify the picture of current Indian solar power sector. The report highlights the industry performance and future outlook of solar power sector with the in-depth analysis of both solar photovoltaic & solar thermal technologies. The section includes various solar products as solar lanterns, street lightening systems, home lightening systems, PV pumps etc including annual sales and market size with forecast till FY 2017. The section also includes the list of major manufacturers of these solar products.



The report also exhibits the emerging trends in Indian solar market as manufacturing of indigenous solar products is on rise, solar grid parity getting closer, rising solar rooftop installation, declining solar photovoltaic cost to boost solar power and off-grid PV applications gaining momentum. Further, the report covers the detail of installed and sanctioned projects in India by states. It also includes the detailed knowledge of various state solar policies and government policies with regulatory environment. In addition to that, the report covers analysis of various solar technologies related to PV and thermal applications including recent developments.



We have also studied how the regulatory environment and initiatives taken by the government are boosting growth in the solar market. Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, to provide clearer picture of competitive landscape, we have also included recent developments of key players coupled with the comprehensive analysis of their strength and weakness. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Manufacturing of Indigenous Solar Products is on Rise in India

- Solar Energy Costs to Achieve Grid Parity

- Declining PV Module’s Cost Boosting Solar Industry Off-grid PV Applications Gaining Momentum in India

- Growing Solar Rooftop Application Market in India



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM617.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Solar Energy Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM328.htm)

- Turkey Wind Sector Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM338.htm)

- Indian Wind Energy Sector Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM303.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/energyutility.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.