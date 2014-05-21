Growing Strategic Collaborations Propelling Bioinformatics Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Global bioinformatics market is growing immensely owing to ongoing strategic collaborations in the industry. Now more and more bioinformatics firms are teaming up with other firms or research institutes to improvise their operations. By sharing resources such as intellectual property, project funding, expertise, products, manufacturing capability knowledge, and capital equipments, these companies are strengthening their foundation in bioinformatics industry.



The report “Global Bioinformatics Market Outlook 2018” Global bioinformatics market witnessing immense growth due to huge R&D investments, rising application of Bioinformatics in various new fields and rapid technological upgradation. Considering the above factors, the global bioinformatics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2014-2018.



The report provides a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the global bioinformatics industry, including the current and future market size for various industry segments. The report also features bioinformatics market for various application areas such as genomics, proteomics, cheminformatics, transcriptomics and molecular phylogenetics etc.



Also, the report analyzes regional global bioinformatics industry performance. The research includes an in-depth country level analysis of bioinformatics market covering study of current market scenario and future market outlook of major bioinformatics markets. Our study also delves into the competitive landscape covering business overview, key financials and key strategic initiatives of major bioinformatics players worldwide. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of global bioinformatics market to facilitate our clients to make strategic decisions.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM655.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.