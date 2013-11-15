Growing Trend of Traditional Flavors Driving Premium Cereal Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Indian premium cereal market is growing tremendously from the past few years. The market is propelling on the back of rising demand traditional flavor in the cereal products. Moreover, breakfast cereal companies are focusing on traditional flavors and launching their products in these flavors to provide variety to the Indian consumer. In addition, some players are manufacturing and launching products focusing on the flavors of different regions of the country. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the India premium cereal will grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



According to our research report, “Booming Premium Cereal Market in India”, the market is growing tremendously owing to rising demand and increasing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, rising working population, increasing number of urban households and rising health consciousness among consumers are also supporting the growth of the market. Besides, introduction of new products and growing westernization of Indian culture are also propelling its growth.



Further, our report covers the detailed analysis of India premium cereal market along with its current and future outlooks to 2017. Moreover, it also covers market segment analysis along with its sub segments such as hot cereal and RTE cereal. In addition, the report also covers a detailed analysis of breakfast cereal market which helped in clearly identifying and highlighting the segments that offer the maximum opportunity for growth in the country.



Our report, “Booming Premium Cereal Market in India”, offers the detailed analysis of key players covering their businesses overview and product overview. In addition, it also provides the in-depth analysis of market trends and drivers along with regulatory frameworks to provide an understanding of the market dynamics. Besides, the report also provides the detailed analysis of industry restraints that helps to depict the clear picture of the India premium cereal market. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM626.htm



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- Indian Food Services Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM446.htm)

- Indian Pizza Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM422.htm)

- Indian Dairy Industry Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM368.htm)



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