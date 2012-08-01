Growing up With Gosling to Screen in Denver's Laugh Track Comedy Festival August 4, 2012

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The Laugh Track Comedy Festival announced its official selections, and included in the mix is the award winning short, "Growing Up With Gosling". The film, which started as a viral hit on the website FUNNY OR DIE, follows Ryan Gosling's (fictional?) best friend, Luke Barnett, as he is being interviewed by actress Carly Craig (Three Stooges).



Luke and Ryan grew up together and did plays together in high school. As Ryan rose to stardom he's always tried to bring his friend along with him. Ryan has cast Luke as the lead in everything from The Notebook to Drive. Unfortunately, after the first few days of filming, the studio usually chooses to replace Luke with a female lead.



Turning Luke into a jaded and bitter young actor, driving a 93' Kia Rondo, and living in Chatsworth, while his best friend gets Oscar nominations.



Barnett appears next in "Sedona" with Frances Fisher (Titanic), which is set to be released on DVD and VOD on August 22, 2012. Gosling appears next in "Gangster Squad" which was originally scheduled for a September release, but was recently moved to January 11, 2013 due to the shooting in Colorado.



"GROWING UP WITH GOSLING"

Every Spotlight Casts a Shadow



Written by Ryan Harrison and Luke Barnett

Starring Luke Barnett, Carly Craig, and Ryan Gosling

Directed by Zak Stoltz



The Laugh Track Comedy Festival

http://www.laughtrackcomedyfest.com/



http://www.laughtrackcomedyfest.com/index.php/shorts-spotlight-growing-up-with-gosling/



info@laughtrackcomedyfest.com

3645 Osage St.

Denver, CO 80211

http://www.lukebarnett.net/