Growing with Grace: Inspiring New Book Provides Mother's Loving Guidance for Teenagers Across the Nation

Monroe, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- When her own daughters reached their teen years, Suzonne Underwood knew their lives wouldn’t be easy. From risky behaviors and societal challenges through to raw peer pressure and overwhelming choice, Underwood knew she couldn’t sit back in silence. Having composed a guide to help them sail through adolescence with grace, Underwood is now releasing her writings to the world.



‘Growing with Grace’ serves as loving guidance to teenagers in need and parents who may be unaware of where to start.



Synopsis:



Growing With Grace was originally written for her daughters, Whitney and Madi Jo. Growing With Grace is a mother's loving guidance for teenagers everywhere. In today's world, teens are plagued with choices and difficult decisions, as well as encountering new and unique challenges in society, from underage drinking and drug use to online associations.



The choices they make today will greatly affect their future. In her book, Suzonne Underwood discusses those choices with her children and talks to them about tragedies and triumph, while sharing with them the principles that build strong character and self-respect.



In Growing with Grace, Suzonne shows teens and young adults how to say no to risky behaviors, while mentoring them on how to live a rewarding and righteous life. It's a must read for teens and parents alike!



As the author explains, as her daughters came of age, she was shocked to discover what society had in store for them.



“To my amazement, and after much research, talking to professionals I couldn't believe the statistics on underage drinking and drug use, as well as unprotected sex,” says Underwood, who then began composing a written mother-daughter ‘talk’ to prevent them from making the same mistakes.



She continues, “From my experience raising children, I’ve learned that raising successful young adults is easier if you have a blueprint. As a mother, I understand the issues teenagers face in today's society. My genuine, heartfelt concerns reflect on the tragic results of risky behavior and lovingly persuade teenagers to consider safer alternatives.”



While Underwood was aware that her own wisdom would provide the inspiration, she knew that faith would ultimately lay the path for each of her children.



“As a Christian, I encourage using faith as a guide throughout life in the hopes that teens everywhere will grow with grace and dignity. My book exposes many real-life and harrowing situations that have resulted from a night’s binge drinking or spate of bad decisions. I encourage all parents to impart the importance of faith on their children as, ultimately, it is the only thing we can trust,” she adds.



Critics are praising Underwood for her diligent and concerted efforts to not only make a difference to the lives of young people, but to help parents who are finding it tough to guide their own youths.



Due to the book’s high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy while supplies last.



“I want to get this book in as many hands as possible. Parents, clergy, Sunday school teachers, camp counselors, Christian schools, kids themselves who are struggling with peer groups playing around with this deadly fire. Knowledge is power and when we know better, we do better!” Underwood concludes.



‘Growing with Grace’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/RGuViN



About the Author: Suzonne Evans Underwood

Suzonne Evans Underwood and her husband, Bobby, reside in Monroe, Louisiana, with their two daughters, Whitney and Madi Jo.



Suzonne is a business owner, has an accounting degree from the Louisiana Business College, attended Northeast Louisiana University, and is currently pursuing her passion for writing as a career. She has a love for reading, writing, decorating, and antiques.



She enjoys cooking and entertaining, fundraising, Bible study and spending time with family and friends. Actively involved in her children's schools, church, and community functions, Suzonne is already in the process of writing several other books as well.