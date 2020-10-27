Growing Working Women Population Leading to the Growth of the India Vacuum Cleaner Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The India Vacuum Cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a high rate on account of increase in working women population, rising investments from international market players, and introduction of technologically advanced in cleaning devices. Moreover, the burgeoning government spending in the real-estate sector, surging inclination of consumers toward robotics vacuum cleaners, escalating demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly vacuum cleaners, and growing prevalence of allergic diseases are some of the factors strongly contributing toward the growth of the market in the forecast period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "India Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis, 2020", the India Vacuum Cleaner market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25. Based on Product Size, Wheel-Based Vacuum Cleaners acquired the largest market share in 2019. The changing modern lifestyles of people and growing population of working women are surging the demand for wheel-based vacuum cleaners as they save time and are relatively convenient.



"India Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Vacuum Cleaner providers across the country. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Commercial Segment Acquired the Considerable Market Share

By End User, commercial segment acquired the considerable market share in the India Vacuum Cleaner in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to surging investment for the development of hospitality sector, launch of various initiatives to boost tourism. Moreover, the adoption of advanced vacuum cleaners in various industries such as retail, healthcare, and hotels is surging in order to maintain hygiene and to remove hazardous dust particles, and is projected to upsurge the demand for vacuum cleaners in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "India Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the India Vacuum Cleaner market are Dyson, Philips Indian Limited, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Roidmi, TTK Prestige, Integrated Professional Cleaning (IPC), Kärcher India, Eureka Forbes, Kent, iRobot India etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Type (Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry, Others)

2. By Product Size (Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Wheel Based Vacuum Cleaners)

3. By Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Retail Channels, Direct Sales)

4. By End Users (Industrial [Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Construction, Pharmaceutical], Commercial [Hospital, Retail Stores, Hospitality], Residential [Household])

5. By Country (North, South, East, West),

6. By Company (Dyson, Philips Indian Limited, Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Roidmi, TTK Prestige, Integrated Professional Cleaning (IPC), Kärcher India, Eureka Forbes, Kent, iRobot India etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Vacuum Cleaner industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Vacuum Cleaner industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Vacuum Cleaner firms across various regions?



