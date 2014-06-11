San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- A deadline is coming up on June 17, 2014 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) over alleged securities laws violations by Growlife Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) shares between November 14, 2013 and April 9, 2014, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on June 17, 2014, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) between November 14, 2013 and April 9, 2014, that Growlife Inc violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 14, 2013 and April 9, 2014 Growlife Inc issued allegedly materially false and misleading statements about its true financial condition.



Then on April 10, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) temporarily suspended trading of GrowLife securities for 10 market days. The SEC said that it was suspending the trading because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of information.



Those who purchased shares of Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com