GROWPAD Designing, Building and Financing Bespoke Home Extensions in Ireland

Cork, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- GROWPAD, Ireland's reputed Home Extension Architects are here to make home and kitchen extensions accessible and affordable. An extension can be quite an investment but can also increase the value of the property. The team here offers everything that the homeowners need to make their dreams a reality. They manage the entire process from start to end. Apart from general architectural services, our mortgage partners also offer financial advice on how best to make the project reasonable.



The master architect works with the homeowners at every step of the way to design a functional and beautiful extension. They also help their clients find the perfect builders and contractors in their area. Regarding finance, the team works with independent mortgage brokers to make it easier on the client's budget. In many cases, homeowners can also benefit from a lower rate on remortgaging. Get in touch with the team today by filling up a simple online form for a preliminary consultation.



To know more visit https://growpad.ie/



About https://growpad.ie/

GROWPAD based at Cork, Ireland specialize in home extensions. They design, build and finance any and all kinds of home extensions for homeowners. With offices in Cork and Dublin, they also offer general architectural services at affordable prices in the entire Republic of Ireland.



Media Contact

Catarina Tinoco – MD, Growpad

Address: Cube Building, Monahan Road, Cork T12H1XY

Phone: 021-237-6011

Website: https://growpad.ie