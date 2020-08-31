Growth Analysis Report on Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market 2020-2027 : Ericsson, Globalstar, Inmarsat, Orbcomm, Echostar Corp., Singtel, Viasat, and Telstra

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market was valued at USD 3508.2 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 5528.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR 6.5%.



The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) refers to a system of communication satellites which are meant to be utilized with wireless telephones (Mobile), the communication service is provided with the help of satellites. MSS enables data communication for individuals that are in distant locations and provide good connections.



Market Drivers

Continuous advancements in digital technology is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market growth. Furthermore, increase in focus of data applications and services will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of satellite communication services for IoT and in the disaster management areas in developed countries is expected to propel the growth of mobile satellite services (MSS) market over the forecast period. MSS can find space for a various range of applications such as telecommunication, weather prediction and navigation and space exploration. Also, increase in technological advancements like 4G, 5G mobile networks with next generation satellite capabilities will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, lack of interoperability between mobile satellite services (MSS) is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market growth. Also, policy and regularity issues will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Inc., Orbcomm, Echostar Corporation, Intelsat General Corporation, Singtel, Viasat, and Telstra



Market Taxonomy

By Service

- Video Services

- Voice Services

- Data Services

- Tracking & Monitoring Services

By Access Type

- Land Mobile

- Maritime

- Aeronautical

By Vertical

- Oil & Gas

- Media & Entertainment

- Mining

- Military & Defense, Aviation

- Transportation

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



