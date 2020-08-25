Growth Analysis Report on Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size with COVID-19 Impact 2020: Industry Share and Forecast Report by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- The Robotic Process Automation Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global Robotic Process Automation market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on Robotic Process Automation market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Robotic Process Automation allows faster implementation, and scaling of the huge volume data resulting in less time consumption and reduced overhead expense of organizations. Ease in business process is the main advantage of robotic process automation. Continuous technological advancements and increase in demand for robotics process automation by organizations will fuel the market growth.



Market Drivers

Increase in demand for automation of redundant tasks in the business process with machine learning and artificial intelligence enhancements is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global robotic process automation market growth. The integration of technology to automate the repetitive task across various industries has resulted in reduced human error, increased throughput, and accelerated work. Combination of robotic process automation with cognitive technologies like machine learning, speech recognition, NLP (Natural Language Processing) is capable of handling higher-order tasks with AI assistance without human's decision making capabilities. Furthermore, increase in COVID-19 pandemic will positively contribute the market growth. Due to COVID 19 effect has resulted in inclination towards cost saving by reducing the number of employees involved in performing the task and improvement of work efficiency.



Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness regarding robotic process automation is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global robotic process automation market growth. Also, data insecurity risk hindering the implementation of market in the financial sector will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ipsoft, Inc., Blue Prism PLC, Automation Anywhere, Pegasystems Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verint System Inc., and Xerox Corporation



Market Taxonomy

By Type

- Tools

- Services

- Travel Logistics

By Service

- Consulting

- Implementing

- Training

By Deployment

- Cloud

- On-premise

By Organization Size

- Large Enterprise

- Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By Application

- BFSI

- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

- Retail & Consumer Goods

- IT & Telecom

- Communication and Media & Education

- Manufacturing

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



