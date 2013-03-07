Growth and Analysis of Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market, Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Membrane bioreactor is a combination of various components which are used for waste water treatment. Membrane bioreactor incorporates two processes to treat water. The first step is a bioreactor, in which bacteria consumes organic material with the help of dissolved oxygen in the water, and the second step is a membrane module in which relatively pure water separates itself from organic matter and bacteria. These two units run step by step - firstly liquid flows through the bioreactor and then through the membrane separation process. Membrane bioreactors serve the municipal and industrial sector.



Membrane bioreactors are experiencing high growth due to the increasing demand for recycling and reusing of wastewater, increase in industrialization, lack of pure water, and large number of landfills. Despite a number of growth drivers in this market, there are some challenges faced by the membrane bioreactor market that may restrict growth. These are: restriction of import, export barrier for system components, limited availability of funds, lack of investment by multinational companies and so on.



Even though the membrane bioreactor market is experiencing some tough times, the market can be tapped if handled strategically. Companies should identify the unseen opportunities and take necessary action accordingly. If companies opt for strategic alliances or joint ventures with local vendors then it will help them to develop.



There are some major players redefining the growth of the membrane bioreactor market. These are: Siemens Water Technologies, GE Water & Process Technologies, Kubota Corporation, Asahi Kasei Group, , Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc., , Norit, Pall Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Veolia Environment, Keppel Seghers Belgium NV and so on.



This report "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market, By Application (Municipal & Industrial), Type (Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet & Multi Tubular) & Configuration (Submerged & Sidestream) – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017" analyses the Membrane bioreactor (MBR) market by geography, applications, configurations, and types of MBR. By geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The MBR type segment included in this report is based on design of the membrane, i.e. hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi tubular. The end-users of this technology are spread across various industries – food & beverage, pharmaceutical, textile, oil field, chemical, automotive, landfill leachate, steel, and electronics. The application segment has thus focused on 2 major sectors: industrial and municipal.



This report estimates the market size of the global MBR market in terms of value, while the geography segment covers both the value as well as volumes of the market. It discusses market drivers, restraints and opportunity, and price trends. It also includes patent analysis. The value chain analysis, cost analysis, and the Porter's analysis gives further insight into the impact factors in the industry sector. The report tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top 22 players of the MBR market have been profiled in this report, and based on the study of these competitors a winning imperative has been sketched.



